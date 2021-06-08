WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is unveiling a new way for Manitobans to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced immunization cards will be available to Manitobans two weeks after they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On top of the cards, the province announced fully immunized Manitobans will not have to self-isolate for two weeks when returning from interprovincial travel, and will not have to self-isolate if deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

With the cards, Manitobans will also be able to visit family members who are in hospitals, personal care homes, and other health-care facilities.

To receive an immunization card, people must have a Manitoba health card, they must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and they must wait 14 days after getting their second dose.

There will be digital and physical copies of the card and Pallister said it will not contain any personal information other than a first and last name as well as a QR code, that when scanned, will show that the person has been fully vaccinated.

The digital card will be available automatically after signing up online and then a physical copy can be requested after completing the registration.

Registration for the cards can be completed here.

This is a developing story. More details to come.