    Manitoba unveils new safety plan

    Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announces a new crime strategy for Manitoba at The Forks in Winnipeg on Nov. 14, 2024.
    The Manitoba government has unveiled a new tough-on-crime plan to make Manitoba a safer place to live.

    On Thursday, the province unveiled its ‘Safer Neighbourhoods, Safer Downtowns Public Safety Strategy,’ with a focus on violent crime, retail theft, reconciliation, and ending violence against women and girls.

    “This strategy is a clear set of actions that our government will take to make your life safer, for you, your family, your communities, and our province,” said Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

    “It’s action, real action, that keeps us moving forward on our work as a government to be tough on crime.”

    Under this new plan, the province is implementing the following initiatives:

    • Making the retail crime initiative permanent by funding 12 new Winnipeg police officers;
    • Introducing a two per cent increase in funding for municipal law enforcement;
    • Creating a new Centre for Justice in Dauphin;
    • Strengthening Manitoba’s impaired driving legislation;
    • Expanding the electronic monitoring program outside of Winnipeg and enhancing protection order enforcement in rural areas;
    • Increasing funding and training for First Nations police officers and First Nation safety officer programs;
    • Hiring 100 new mental health workers to work with first responders; and
    • Holding a youth summit.

    “This strategy, at every step, builds on the belief that the way that we do difficult things is by doing them together,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.

    Manitoba crafted this new safety plan following consultations with stakeholders, including a public safety summit. The government also worked with nine First Nation governments and organizations on this strategy.

    The full plan can be found online. 

