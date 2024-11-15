Manitoba weather: A soggy Saturday across the south

Two halves of the province, two distinct sets of weather conditions, all tied together by the same low pressure system on Friday across Manitoba.

The south will bask in the sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures courtesy of the low’s warm front.

Many areas, including Winnipeg, will see daytime highs between 5 C and 8 C, but areas closer to the border are the place to be this afternoon.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris and are all forecast to reach 12 C today. No, we haven’t time travelled, it’s still mid-November!

Conditions in northwestern Ontario are much the same: Sunshine and highs around 8 C.

The low itself will move out of the Parkland region and into northern Manitoba today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says snow will mainly fall in a line from Flin Flon to Thompson and areas further north.

Areas further south, including Norway House and Island Lake, will see rain, but some snow may mix in.

Snow will continue tonight in most areas. ECCC forecasts general snowfall amounts of 3–7 cm by this evening.

The next low pressure system heading our way will move out of Wyoming and into southwestern Manitoba by Saturday morning with a wintry mix of precipitation.

ECCC says areas in higher terrain along the escarpment will see snow, particularly around Riding Mountain, with 5-10 cm possible in western Manitoba by Sunday morning.

A mix of rain and snow is expected in Brandon on Saturday. By midday, rain will spread into Winnipeg and the southeast.

That means a soggy Santa Claus parade starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Winnipeg. If you’re planning to watch along the parade route, be prepared for wet conditions and temperatures that will fall after the sun sets.

Sunday will be mild and dry in the city with a mix of sun and cloud.