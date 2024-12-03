Manitoba weather forecast: Prepare the shovels

If you’re in central Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, get your shovel out or get ready to rev up your snowblower.

An Alberta clipper moving across Manitoba on Tuesday is bringing snow, blowing snow, and even freezing to many parts of the province and next door in Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has continued its snowfall warning for west-central parts of Manitoba and extended it to eastern regions today, too.

The weather agency said 15 to 25 cm of total snowfall accumulation is expected in those areas. The snow will fall heavily at times.

Areas in the lee of Lake Winnipeg could be especially hard hit.

ECCC said late tonight into Wednesday, an additional 10 to 20 cm snow is possible in lake effect snow squalls in the lee of the lake.

Snow will taper off on Wednesday, as the winds shift and come from the north.

Meanwhile, conditions are blustery early this afternoon in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley with snow and blowing snow and in some areas, freezing rain.

Up to 2 cm of snow is possible before tapering off to flurries late this afternoon or early this evening.

Strong and gusting southerly winds are causing the blowing snow. They should ease considerably by the afternoon commute, but freezing rain is also possible. Be careful as you travel.

As the cold front associated with the low pressure system starts to push through, winds will strengthen later Tuesday evening, creating blowing snow conditions across most of the province.

In northwestern Ontario, ECCC continued a weather advisory Tuesday. Up to 10 cm of heavy snow could fall in the region. The weather agency advised that visibility could be reduced. Snow should taper off this evening.