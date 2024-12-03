Snowfall warnings issued for parts of Manitoba

Heavy snow is headed to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for several communities, including Berens River, Flin Flon, and The Pas.

The weather agency notes 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. It adds that more snow will fall near Lake Winnipeg overnight with snow squalls possible in the lee of the lake. An additional 10 to 20 cm is possible from these snow squalls.

The snow is expected to end on Wednesday afternoon.

ECCC warns that heavy snow could make travel difficult as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become hard to navigate. Drivers should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions.