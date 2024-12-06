Manitoba weather forecast: The snow is coming again

The latest round of snow has made its way to northern Manitoba on Friday. It will be the south’s turn on the weekend.

A low pressure system from the Northwest Territories is spreading snow this afternoon across northwestern Manitoba.

The snow will spread into the northeast this evening and later tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects snowfall amounts to be generally around 4-8 cm.

This isn’t a particularly potent system, but it could produce freezing rain along its southern edge.

Northwestern Ontario is on deck this afternoon with snow expected to spread across the region tonight and continue on Saturday, mainly in the morning.

Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be mild for early December, so freezing rain and even ice pellets could mix in with the snow. That could produce hazardous driving conditions.

Friday afternoon and the night ahead are relatively uneventful for Winnipeg and the rest of southern Manitoba.

That said, there is a risk of freezing drizzle in many areas this afternoon. There is also the risk of freezing rain overnight in Winnipeg. A little snow can’t be ruled out tonight further north around Gimli.

The weekend can be summed up easily for the south: sunshine and soaring temperatures on Saturday and snow on Sunday.

Temperatures will rise tomorrow well above normal and above freezing with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud in most areas.

Snow is actually expected to start on Saturday night.

ECCC says a swath of snow, which will likely trigger snowfall warnings, will spread from the Battlefords to Winnipeg between Saturday and Sunday nights.

Snow is expected to continue on Monday in Winnipeg

Once the trailing cold front associated with the low pressure system passes through, expect colder temperatures in its wake starting Tuesday.