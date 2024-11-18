Manitoba Weather Forecast: Which parts of the province will get the most snow?

Although winter doesn’t officially begin until next month, winter conditions have already arrived in parts of Manitoba—and much more is on the way soon.

Parts of western Manitoba got their first significant round of snow over the weekend. Now the next low pressure system on its way up from the United States is set to deliver round two.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch for western Manitoba as far north as Flin Flon in the north and as far east as Winnipeg’s doorstep.

The city itself is not under the winter storm watch as of Monday afternoon, but as the system gets closer, ECCC could expand the regions under its storm alert.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain as early as this evening in western regions. Freezing rain is also possible in areas that already have snow on the ground.

An Arctic high will also arrive on Tuesday with colder air that will flip rain over to snow and whip up strong northwest winds. Travel is not recommended.

Some areas in western Manitoba in higher terrain could see as much as 15–30 cm or more of snow by Wednesday morning.

As for Winnipeg and the southeast, rain is expected to start on Tuesday morning. There is the possibility that snow could mix in with the rain in the afternoon.

Snow and blowing snow in strong winds are expected in Winnipeg on Wednesday, so prepare for a tough commute in the city and surrounding regions.

Once the system passes, temperatures will be much colder than the above-normal highs we’ve become accustomed to so far this season.