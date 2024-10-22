WINNIPEG
    Manitoba weather: The cold is moving in

    What a difference a day and a low pressure system makes.

    After warm weather records were set Monday across southern Manitoba, temperatures are falling on Tuesday afternoon.

    Rain moved into Brandon late last night before arriving in Winnipeg during this morning’s commute.

    As a cold front pushes east, the rain is following behind it along strong northwest winds and those falling temperatures.

    Rain will end early this afternoon in Winnipeg, leaving cloudy skies behind.

    As the rain heads east into northwestern Ontario, amounts will be much higher. Dryden and Fort Frances could see as much as 10-15 mm before rain ends early in the evening. There is the risk of thunderstorms across the region early this afternoon, too.

    Meanwhile, light snow or flurries are possible across most of northern Manitoba this afternoon. Daytime highs will reach around the freezing mark in most areas.

    The sky clears over much of the province overnight before sunshine returns on Wednesday.

    Those soaring temperatures, however, will not return tomorrow. They will be much closer to normal for late October.

