Manitoba weather: What will the weather be like trick-or-treating?

Weather conditions are spooktacularly good for Halloween in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba on Thursday.

Spooky clouds today and tonight will set just the right mood for trick-or-treaters.

Two added bonuses - very light winds and daytime highs two or three degrees above normal. Most areas will see temperatures rise to 6 C or 7 C this afternoon, including Winnipeg.

It’s still a good idea to wear an extra layer or two under your costume. Temperatures will slowly fall during prime-time trick-or-treating hours.

It’s also worth noting that it will be a snow-free Halloween. Last year, 5 cm of snow was on the ground in Winnipeg.

The sun will be shining this afternoon In northern Manitoba.

Daytime highs will remain below freezing for almost the entire region, but The Pas could reach 0 C.

Over in northwestern Ontario, sky conditions are mixed. Kenora will be cloudy, while Dryden and Fort Frances will see at least some sunshine. High temperatures will be a touch cooler, around 3 C or 4 C, respectively.

Cloudy skies stick around tonight in Winnipeg and across the south. Overnight lows will drop to the freezing mark or just below it.

Friday kicks off the month of November with clouds sticking around and highs across the region of 7 C and 8 C.

Sunshine returns on Saturday to Winnipeg, before the weekend turns soggy on Sunday.