Manitoba woman assaulted while home alone with infant: RCMP

A Manitoba woman was assaulted while home alone with her baby after a man broke into her Swan River home earlier this month.

The RCMP was first notified of the incident at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 13. They received a report of a woman who was injured at her home on 6th Avenue.

When police got to the scene, emergency medical services were already there providing treatment to the 39-year-old woman, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties investigated and determined that the woman was home alone with her infant. Police allege that while the two were sleeping, a man – who is known to the woman – broke in through the back door.

RCMP said the man assaulted the woman and threatened her with a gun. Mounties allege the suspect stole money, car keys, and the some of the victim’s possessions before leaving. the scene.

Police believe there may have been another man waiting outside the home while the crime took place.

The infant was not hurt in the incident.

RCMP issued a warrant for the suspect who was arrested on Friday at a home in Swan River. He was charged with a number of offences including assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm and break and enter with intent.

The suspect remains in custody, and the investigation continues.