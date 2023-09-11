Manitoban remembered on 9/11 anniversary

September 11 has become a day of reflection for people around the world as they remember the planes crashing into the twin towers 22 years ago.

One of those people is Manitoban Ellen Judd. She lost her partner Christine Egan that day.

"It never goes away because the reality still is that she's not here," said Judd.

Egan was in New York visiting her brother at the World Trade Centre when the twin towers were hit. Judd said the anniversary is both a time of reflection and opportunity.

"It also gives us a chance to revisit her life and to remember the things that she lived for and cared about."

One of the ways her family is doing that is through a scholarship.

The Dr. Christine Egan Memorial Scholarship has been set up to help student nurses in Nunavut – a place where she devoted much time in her career.

"On the whole, we've awarded it on about 30 occasions, to a bit less than 30 students because some are multiple recipients."

Judd said the scholarship is something Egan would have been delighted to see, something positive to come out of something so tragic.