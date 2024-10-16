Manitobans losing more money to fraud

WINNIPEG
    Manitobans are seeing a major increase in the amount of money they lose to fraud.

    According to numbers from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFD), nearly $37 million was stolen from Manitobans in the first nine months of 2024. That’s four times more than what was lost in 2023 when $9.4 million was lost to fraud.

    The CAFD notes that some of the most commonly reported scams in 2024 include investment, service, and merchandise. However, the scams in which the largest amounts of money were lost were investment, spearfishing, and romance.

    If you or anyone you know are scammed out of money, investigators urge you to make a police report either on the phone or online.

