Manslaughter charge laid after woman found critically injured on Winnipeg street
A manslaughter charge has been laid in connection with the death of a woman who was found critically injured on a Spence neighbourhood street.
Police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday, after general patrol officers saw the suspect walking in the 200 block of Salter Street.
He was turned over to the homicide unit, and charged with manslaughter.
He was detained in custody.
The charge, which stems from an incident last month, has not been tested in court.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Balmoral Streeton June 23 at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of an injured adult woman.
Police found the victim with life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Norma Jean Sumner.
She was a member of Dauphin River First Nation, but was recently living in Winnipeg.
Her family has been notified.
Police say the investigation found the victim and suspect became involved in a physical altercation. Officers believe they did not know each other.
-
-
-
-
-
