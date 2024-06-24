Information, surveillance sought after woman found fatally injured on Winnipeg street

The homicide unit is investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found fatally injured on a Spence neighbourhood street over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured woman in the 500 block of Balmoral Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police identified the victim as Norma Jean Sumner, 29. She was a member of Dauphin River First Nation, but was recently living in Winnipeg.

Her family was notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the death.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video surveillance, is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.