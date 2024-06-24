WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Information, surveillance sought after woman found fatally injured on Winnipeg street

police
Share

The homicide unit is investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found fatally injured on a Spence neighbourhood street over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report of an injured woman in the 500 block of Balmoral Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police identified the victim as Norma Jean Sumner, 29. She was a member of Dauphin River First Nation, but was recently living in Winnipeg.

Her family was notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the death.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video surveillance, is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

    A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

  • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

    A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News