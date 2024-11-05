Many cancer survivors can now donate blood in Canada

Changes have been made to the eligibility criteria for blood donors in Canada, particularly when it comes to cancer survivors.

According to Brett Lawrence with the Canadian Blood Services, there is still a lifetime deferral for those recovering from leukemia or lymphoma.

However, for most other cancers, people can donate if they are cancer free and one-year post-treatment.

“It was over the last year or two where [this change] came into effect,” Lawrence said.

“It just came from Canadian Blood Services researchers, as well as just new research coming out that showed that post-cancer survivors can now donate blood.”

Cancer survivor Melody Zeller, who has received blood transfusions, is happy about the updated eligibility.

“Everyone should get out there and find out if they can donate again, and do it as soon a possible,” she said.

To learn more and to hear Zeller’s story, watch the video above.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.