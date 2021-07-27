ST. PIERRE-JOLYS -- People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier's court case in Manitoba has been adjourned until late August.

On Tuesday morning during Bernier's first court date in St. Pierre-Jolys, Man., provincial judge Sidney Lerner agreed to adjourn the matter to August 24 while Crown attorneys and Bernier's lawyers disclose information with each other.

Bernier was arrested by RCMP in Manitoba on June 11, interrupting his 'Mad Max Manitoba Tour' that included him speaking at several anti-restriction rallies throughout the southern parts of the province.

RCMP charged Bernier with contravening a provision of the Public Health Act for assembling in a gathering at an outdoor public place and failing to self-isolate when coming to Manitoba.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Bernier was later released after being detained by St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP for eight hours and paying a cash bail of $1,000. He also had to promise not to break any Manitoba laws.

While Bernier did not appear in court on Tuesday, Alberta-based lawyer Stephen Whitehead represented Bernier in court via teleconference.

Whitehead told the court Bernier will also be represented in court by Leighton Grey – a senior partner at Alberta-based law firm Grey Wowk Spencer LLP.

A spokesperson for the People's Party of Canada told CTV News these lawyers were retained by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to represent Bernier on its behalf.