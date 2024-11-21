Mayor Gillingham and Premier Kinew to face off in friendly hockey game for Winnipeg 150

Scott Gillingham. Wab Kinew. A battle on the ice for hockey supremacy.

The Manitoba premier is set to face off against Winnipeg's mayor on Nov. 30 to mark Winnipeg's 150th anniversary.

Gillingham, councillors, and members of Winnipeg's Public Service will hit the ice against Kinew, MLAs, and provincial staff in a friendly competition.

"I can't promise the hockey will be pretty, but municipal government is about being scrappy and digging hard in the corners. We're going to give it 110 per cent and stick to the game plan," Gillingham said in a news release.

This matchup is meant to recreate a game from 50 years ago when then-mayor Stephen Juba and his City Fathers team battled former premier Edward Schreyer and his Golden Boys.

An old poster for a hockey game between former mayor Stephen Juba and his City Fathers team and former premier Edward Schreyer and his Golden Boys. Uploaded Nov. 21, 2024. (Winnipeg Archives)

"I'm excited to face off with the mayor and his team to celebrate Winnipeg's 150th anniversary in front of a packed barn full of the best fans in the NHL – Manitobans," said Kinew in a news release.

The two teams will clash at the Gateway Recreation Centre at 1717 Gateway Rd. Puck drop is at 11:15 a.m., admission is free, and the first 250 people to show up will get free hotdogs and drinks.

The city is also encouraging people to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Manitoba Harvest.