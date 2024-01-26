Mayor Gillingham opposes living wage for all city workers, prefers collective bargaining
The debate over implementing a 'living wage' for all workers will continue at City Hall despite direct opposition from Mayor Scott Gillingham.
"I am not supportive of this motion," said Mayor Gillingham Thursday. "To me, wages are established, and should be established, through collective bargaining processes."
"When you raise the base rate of any wage in the City of Winnipeg, all the other classifications, will want and seek a bump accordingly. It's not one band of wages that gets impacted, it's every band of wages within the collective agreement," he said.
The motion, originally put forward by Coun. Cindy Gilroy and Coun. Matt Allard in December, seeks to create a baseline "living wage minimum standard" for all employees of the City, also extending to all contract or subcontract workers and any organization that receives municipal funding.
$19.21/hour is cited in the motion as a 2023 living wage rate for a two-child family in Winnipeg, calculated by the Canadian Centre For Policy Alternatives (CCPA-Manitoba).
According to the CCPA, there are currently 13 positions with the City of Winnipeg that offer less than the organization's calculated living wage.
"They're the only ones to calculate a living wage," said Gillingham. "Anything good needs to be vetted and cross-checked. That needs to be considered as well."
While Mayor Gillingham is prepared to debate the motion it is being sent to the Executive Policy Committee for further review.
The CCPA's living wage calculation includes costs related to transportation and medical costs, among other measures. Gillingham says City of Winnipeg workers receive benefits under their collective agreements that would offset such costs.
"At its core, the living wage is based on the principle that full-time work should provide families with the basic level of economic security and not keep them in poverty," said Nial Harney, senior researcher with the CCPA, a delegate at Thursday's council meeting.
The living wage for a single parent is set higher, at $25.46, with the CCPA report citing an increased financial burden on one-income households.
An engagement process conducted by the public service department found "overwhelming public support" for the idea of a living wage, according to the motion.
David Grant, who a delegate who submitted comments in writing, is decidedly against the concept.
"For companies that depend on city contracts, and which must compete with low-wage competitors, expect disaster," Grant wrote to council members.
The Executive Policy Committee will debate the motion further at their next meeting.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump walks out of court during closing arguments of defamation trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
Measles cases soar abroad but are rare in Canada, for now
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Liberal MPs remain split on genocide case as UN orders Israel to protect Palestinians
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
King Charles III is doing well after scheduled prostate treatment
King Charles III is doing well after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Queen Camilla said Friday as she left the private hospital where he was being treated.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
Regina teen, 15, charged with second-degree murder
A 15-year-old Regina boy has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a homicide in December.
-
SJHL not looking to expand further outside Sask. following major shakeup with Alberta, B.C.
The commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is hopeful a major shake up in Alberta’s junior ‘A’ league will have minimal effect in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
-
Sask. nursing students say they were wrongfully accused of cheating
Several nursing students at the University of Regina (U of R) are criticizing the school's use of virtual exam proctoring and its academic misconduct policies.
-
SJHL not looking to expand further outside Sask. following major shakeup with Alberta, B.C.
The commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is hopeful a major shake up in Alberta’s junior ‘A’ league will have minimal effect in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury nurse launches court battle after losing job over her struggles speaking English
A nurse who failed to pass her probationary period in Sudbury largely because of her struggle to communicate in English has filed a labour grievance against her employer.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
Edmonton
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Man accused of harassing women at University of Alberta banned from campus
Police have issued a warning about a man following and harassing women at the University of Alberta campus.
-
Fire damages new house in southeast Edmonton
A newly built house in southeast Edmonton was damaged by fire early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Managing demonstrations since the Israel-Hamas war has cost $7.5 million: Toronto police
Toronto police say that it has cost $7.5 million to manage hundreds of demonstrations that have taken place since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.
-
How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
-
School bus driver involved in Niagara crash flees scene with children still onboard: police
A school bus driver involved in a collision in Welland earlier this week fled the scene while missing a wheel and with children still onboard their vehicle, police say.
Calgary
-
1 person dead in northwest Calgary house fire
One person is dead following a house fire along Evanston Drive N.W. on Thursday night.
-
Shooting near Sundre, Alta., under investigation
Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs this weekend similar to what we expect for May
The warming trend will continue for Calgary and southern Alberta with daytime highs running seven to 10 degrees warmer than average until the middle of next week.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec environmental group denied court injunction against Northvolt EV battery plant
A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction to halt tree cutting and other preparatory work at the site of a future electric vehicle facility east of Montreal.
-
Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment
A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
-
FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions
The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
Ottawa
-
Hockey Outaouais to expel teams from playoffs who harass referees
The president for a western Quebec youth hockey league is warning that sanctions could be imposed against teams who disrespect young referees during games.
-
Wanted Brockville man found in Calgary: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police officers travelled to Calgary to return a wanted man to Brockville.
-
Freezing rain warning ends for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended the freezing rain warning in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Man charged following head-on collision near Miller Lake last fall: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 35-year-old man following a serious head-on crash near Miller Lake in the Fall River area last fall.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Kitchener
-
Woman’s death in Cambridge was homicide: Police
Waterloo regional police now say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Cambridge home Thursday night was a homicide.
-
Woman drives through side of Guelph restaurant
Police say it’s remarkable no one was injured Friday morning when a driver plowed through the side of a Guelph, Ont. restaurant.
-
Crews respond to barn fire near Mitchell
Smoke could be seen coming from a barn, but no information been released yet about what may have been inside or if anyone was hurt.
Vancouver
-
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
-
Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'
SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.
-
Remains found on Nanaimo beach identified as missing 35-year-old man
Mounties have identified a set of human remains discovered on a beach this week as those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing late last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island senior facing homelessness desperate to expedite pension application
A Sidney, B.C., senior is desperate to have his pension application with the federal government expedited as he claims a bureaucratic delay is putting him on the brink of homelessness.
-
Remains found on Nanaimo beach identified as missing 35-year-old man
Mounties have identified a set of human remains discovered on a beach this week as those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing late last year.
-
Eby underscores 'fundamental' disagreement with B.C. chief coroner on safe supply
B.C. Premier David Eby has rebuffed the province's retiring chief coroner's swansong pleas for non-prescription safe supply of drugs, calling it a “fundamental issue” of disagreement on how to curb the toxic drug crisis.