Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbing

Nearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public.

The City of Winnipeg announced Thursday afternoon the library will open for holds pickup and return services only beginning on Dec. 23. However, visitors will not be able to enter the branch.

The library has been closed since the stabbing death of Tyree Cayer, 28, on Dec. 11. Four teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old, were arrested.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder. A 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with manslaughter.

Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, the union that represents library workers, said he is satisfied with the process the city is using to reopen the library.

“We're happy that, over the Christmas break, the patrons and citizens of Winnipeg are still going to have some access to their library services,” he said. “It's unfortunate that we've got to remain closed over this period. But I think, we'll work together on trying to get the library services up and going again, as soon as possible.”

The city said in a news release it is doing a risk assessment and safety audit of the library. It says it is also looking at permanently redesigning the lobby to support a "controlled environment without the use of hostile architecture.”

“Our libraries need to be welcoming places for all Winnipeggers, and that begins by ensuring the safety of staff and visitors,” Mayor Scott Gillingham in news release from the city. “We also need to look at how changes at Millennium Library fit within the overall approach to improving downtown safety.”

The library’s lobby will remain open for people to access the parkade and sky walk. People can also enter the lobby to warm up. The external book return is available every day, while holds can be picked up during regular library hours.

The city expects full service to resume in mid-January, but no dates have been set.