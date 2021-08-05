WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for almost one week.

Helena Head-Shingoose was last seen on July 30 in the Maples area of Winnipeg, and officers said they are concerned for her well-being.

Head-Shingoose is described as five-foot-nine with a heavier build. She has long, straight dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black slip-on Nike sandals.

Anyone with information on her location can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.