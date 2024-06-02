WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Severe thunderstorms heading to southern Manitoba

    A bolt of lightning captured over Winnipeg on June 3, 2023. (Source: Vince Dunsford) A bolt of lightning captured over Winnipeg on June 3, 2023. (Source: Vince Dunsford)
    The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.

    On Sunday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for several southern Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

    According to ECCC, conditions are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm that could bring strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

    It notes that an area of thunderstorms will develop in North Dakota on Sunday afternoon and move northeastward into Manitoba. These thunderstorms will move eastward throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

    ECCC warns that hail can damage property and cause injury. Winds can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches and overturn vehicles.

    Manitobans are reminded that thunderstorms can produce tornados, while heavy rain can cause flooding.

    ECCC adds that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

