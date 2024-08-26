WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing 76-year-old man found: WPS

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A missing 76-year-old man has been found following a Silver Alert.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the man was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the North Kildonan area.

    The Winnipeg Police Service announced on Monday afternoon that he was safely located.

    Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News