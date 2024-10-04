WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing Manitoba man found dead after three-day search

    A map shows the location of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. A map shows the location of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.
    Share
    NELSON HOUSE, MANITOBA -

    Police say a man reported missing this week near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg, has been found dead.

    The deceased, along with a 20-year-old man, were last seen Monday afternoon walking into a wooded area off of Provincial Road 391.

    The two men were reported missing to the Nelson House RCMP on Tuesday evening.

    Police say on Wednesday morning, the 20-year-old emerged from the wooded area safe but with injuries from the cold weather.

    On Thursday morning, a police dog found the remains of the 36-year-old man in a marsh about 300 metres from where he was last seen.

    Police say the death is not believed to be criminal, but an autopsy will be performed.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News