Missing Manitoba man found dead after three-day search

NELSON HOUSE, MANITOBA -

Police say a man reported missing this week near Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg, has been found dead.

The deceased, along with a 20-year-old man, were last seen Monday afternoon walking into a wooded area off of Provincial Road 391.

The two men were reported missing to the Nelson House RCMP on Tuesday evening.

Police say on Wednesday morning, the 20-year-old emerged from the wooded area safe but with injuries from the cold weather.

On Thursday morning, a police dog found the remains of the 36-year-old man in a marsh about 300 metres from where he was last seen.

Police say the death is not believed to be criminal, but an autopsy will be performed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.