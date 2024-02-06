WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing Portage la Prairie woman found safe: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP said a missing person from Portage la Prairie has been found.

    The woman, 24, was last seen at her home on Jan. 28, and was reported missing on Feb. 2.

    On Thursday, RCMP said the woman was found safe.

    RCMP thanked the public for their help.

