Missing Selkirk man may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are concerned for the safety and well-being of a missing Selkirk man.

Patrick Awa, 32, was reported missing on Oct. 27. He was last seen on foot on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. RCMP said Awa may be in Winnipeg.

Awa is five-foot-seven, weighs approximately 180 lbs, and has black and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, beige track pants with a green stripe and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.