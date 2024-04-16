Missing senior man safely located

Winnipeg Police say a Silver Alert has ended after a missing man was found.

Police say Alford Henry, 69, has been safely located.

Henry was last seen in the West Kildonan area.

He is 5’11 and has a medium build. Henry is bald and has brown eyes.

He was believed to be wearing a pink and grey jacket, blue and red pyjamas, and one black Merrell winter boot and one black shoe with silver stripes.