WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing teenager found safe: Winnipeg police

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A teenage girl missing since Saturday has been found safe, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

    Police previously reported the 15-year-old was last seen in the West End.

    On Monday, Winnipeg police reported she was found safe.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed the teen’s name and photo as she is a minor.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News