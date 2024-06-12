WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP

    Brittany Dawn Storey was reported missing Thursday June 6, 2024. Her body was found in a car in a pond on July 11, and her death has been ruled non-criminal in nature.(RCMP Manitoba/Supplied) Brittany Dawn Storey was reported missing Thursday June 6, 2024. Her body was found in a car in a pond on July 11, and her death has been ruled non-criminal in nature.(RCMP Manitoba/Supplied)
    Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.

    Brittany Storey was reported missing on June 6. On Tuesday, RCMP found a vehicle in a pond in the Molson, Manitoba area with a body inside. On Wednesday, following an autopsy, it was confirmed the body was Storey.

    “It is determined that Brittany Storey died as a result of her vehicle entering the water. There is no criminality to the events that caused her death,” RCMP said.

    Storey was in a group chat Thursday with friends when she told them she hit a tree, and the line disconnected. When they were unable to reach her by phone, Storey was reported missing.

    Her family has been notified.

    "We thank everyone for their care and concern for Brittany and for helping in any way they could to find her," said Sgt. Laura LeDrew of RCMP Major Crime Services in a statement. "It is not the ending any of us hoped for. As this is a non-criminal matter, we will respect Brittany's privacy and that of her family and will not be providing further information."

