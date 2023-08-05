MLCC closes 7 more Liquor Marts as labour dispute stretches on

Employees with the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ who work for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries take part in strike action on July 19, 2023. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Employees with the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ who work for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries take part in strike action on July 19, 2023. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island