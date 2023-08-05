MLCC closes 7 more Liquor Marts as labour dispute stretches on

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed another seven stores in Manitoba as a labour dispute with union workers stretches into its third week.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, the Liquor Mart in Flin Flon will be closed, as well as the Brandon South location in Brandon. In Winnipeg, the Rivergrove, Southglen, Dominion Shopping Centre, Transcona Square, and Madison Square locations are all closed until further notice.

This comes after MBLL shut down its six Liquor mart Express locations in Winnipeg grocery stores.

"MBLL must reduce the number of Liquor Marts open for business to ensure we can effectively manage inventory allocation and distribution to the remaining open locations," said MBLL in a statement.

Job actions began July 19, when MGEU members working at Manitoba Liquor Marts walked out after being without a collective agreement for more than a year. Walkouts have also taken place at the MBLL distribution centre and employees have been refusing overtime.

MGEU president Kyle Ross is not happy with the additional closures.

"We are disappointed the employer has decided to take this step after employees had agreed to report for work, and keep stores open so Manitobans could enjoy the long weekend," Ross said in a statement.

Aside from the 13 closed stores, the remaining 50 Liquor Mart locations will stay open across Manitoba.