RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a woman from The Pas who is alleged to have breached a court order to stay out of a community.

On Feb. 23, just prior to 10 a.m., RCMP learned that Edna McNabb, also known as Edna Grey, was seen in Moose Lake, despite court orders that said she was not to go within 20 kilometres of the community.

RCMP checked on McNabb’s home in The Pas and found she wasn’t there. They were also unable to find her at other residences in Moose Lake.

McNabb is now being charged with failing to comply with a recognizance. She was on court-ordered sanctions for original manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in 2016, RCMP said.

McNabb is about five feet five inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.