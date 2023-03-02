More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital

Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time

Dr. Shawn Young, chief operating officer of HSC Winnipeg, spoke during a media conference, saying the patient arrived by ambulance shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, and was assessed and triaged.

“Approximately one hour later, staff were aware that the patient’s condition worsened, and medical interventions occurred,” he said. “The patient was declared dead shortly after.”

Young confirmed the patient died in a hallway in the emergency department.

The death is being investigated as a potential critical incident by Shared Health.

Young mentioned that HSC has been experiencing higher wait times, noting the median wait time Monday evening was over two hours.

“This is historically high, but in a range that has, unfortunately, been the case over the last year,” he said.

Young said staffing was at or near baseline levels that evening, but the emergency department saw a high number of high-acuity patients that evening. He said the over-capacity protocol for emergency rooms was in place.

Young said when a patient is brought to hospital by ambulance, they’re registered on arrival and triaged based on the seriousness of their condition. He said the EMS team typically stays with the patient for part of the time after they arrive, but not the whole time.

When asked if the EMS team was present with the patient in this incident, Young did not answer.

“That’s going to come out in the investigation,” he said.