More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital
Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time
Dr. Shawn Young, chief operating officer of HSC Winnipeg, spoke during a media conference, saying the patient arrived by ambulance shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, and was assessed and triaged.
“Approximately one hour later, staff were aware that the patient’s condition worsened, and medical interventions occurred,” he said. “The patient was declared dead shortly after.”
Young confirmed the patient died in a hallway in the emergency department.
The death is being investigated as a potential critical incident by Shared Health.
Young mentioned that HSC has been experiencing higher wait times, noting the median wait time Monday evening was over two hours.
“This is historically high, but in a range that has, unfortunately, been the case over the last year,” he said.
Young said staffing was at or near baseline levels that evening, but the emergency department saw a high number of high-acuity patients that evening. He said the over-capacity protocol for emergency rooms was in place.
Young said when a patient is brought to hospital by ambulance, they’re registered on arrival and triaged based on the seriousness of their condition. He said the EMS team typically stays with the patient for part of the time after they arrive, but not the whole time.
When asked if the EMS team was present with the patient in this incident, Young did not answer.
“That’s going to come out in the investigation,” he said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
New details emerge into when Canada knew about Chinese spy balloon
The Canadian government's transportation department learned about the suspected Chinese spy balloon two days before it became headline news.
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
Japan just found 7,000 islands it didn't know it had
Japan has recounted its islands -- and discovered it has 7,000 more than it previously thought.
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
Regina
-
Lawyer offers hope for Sask. family hit with massive bill after insurance claim denial
A Saskatchewan man left facing sky-high medical costs after he was denied a travel insurance claim may have legal options, according to an insurance lawyer who is offering the family help.
-
'No canned program': Mental health and addiction treatment centre set to expand in Moose Jaw
A mental health and addiction treatment centre located in Moose Jaw is set to double its beds in the coming months.
-
Sask. construction company ordered to pay $35K after employee electrocuted
A construction company based in southwest Saskatchewan has been ordered to pay $35,000 after an employee was electrocuted while they were stabilizing trusses.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says he was forced into remote church-run 'detention centre' as a teen
Mark Drapak vividly remembers the terror of being taken away from his family as a child to work at a remote bible training centre.
-
Saskatoon eyes new White Buffalo development as future city-centre recreation facility
Saskatoon is looking to develop a new city centre recreation facility, according to administration.
-
City of Saskatoon says over 100,000 truckloads of snow removed from streets
The City of Saskatoon says it removed over 100,000 truckloads of snow from roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Stab wounds to Sudbury murder victim’s neck were fatal blows, pathologist testifies
Warning: This story describes the autopsy of a murder victim and contains many details some people will find upsetting.
-
Sudbury man sentenced for role in arson that killed three people
A Sudbury man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal townhouse fire in Sudbury, Ont., that killed three people.
-
Northern pharmacies concerned about not getting medications on time from their supplier
Iroquois Falls pharmacies tell CTV that deliveries of medication from their distributor, McKesson Canada, have been arriving late for several months.
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting at funicular
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
-
Influenza in Alberta: Edmontonian aged 10-19 dies of flu
One more Albertan died from influenza this week according to the latest data, while newly reported cases remained low with 42.
-
Man airlifted to Edmonton after RCMP officer shot him at Alberta hospital
Alberta RCMP has launched an internal review after a man was shot by an officer on Wednesday in Vermillion, Alta.
Toronto
-
Toronto could get its biggest snowfall of the season Friday amid 'hazardous' Ontario storm
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
Ontario woman must pay back more than $3K after losing debit card, RBC says
An Ontario woman has been told by RBC that she is responsible for paying off more than $3,000 taken from her account last fall.
-
Teacher at centre of dress code controversy no longer working at Oakville school
A teacher at the centre of a controversy over images that appear to show them wearing large prosthetic breasts in the classroom is no longer on an active assignment but remains employed by the board.
Calgary
-
3 German skiers die in avalanche in British Columbia mountains
Three German tourists from Bavaria are dead, the victims of one of the most dangerous avalanche seasons of recent memory in British Columbia.
-
Charges laid in murder of Calgary woman Judy Maerz – against a previously convicted killer
Calgary police have laid charges in connection with last month's murder of Judy Maerz, against a man previously convicted of a 2009 homicide.
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
-
Massive backlog at SAAQ leads to long lines, could take weeks to resolve
A massive backlog at Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) is leading to long lineups at its outlets. On Thursday, people stood outside in the cold for hours waiting to sort out their files at an outlet in Pointe-Claire.
Ottawa
-
Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Ottawa woman says she lost $100,000 in an online investment cyber crime
Deborah Klein of Ottawa says she lost $100,000 after she thought she purchased a safe and guaranteed investment option online. It turned out, the GIC was a scam.
-
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Atlantic
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
-
'I'm angry': Disbelief and heartbreak after Justin Bourque's sentence is reduced
Following the Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday morning to reduce Justin Bourque's sentence, those directly impacted by the 2014 murders are feeling discouraged.
Kitchener
-
'I was pretty shaken up': Police respond to weapons call at Brantford high school
Brantford Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a Brantford high school was placed on hold and secure.
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Company's cocaine approval claim fuels Vancouver dispensary outrage
A B.C. company's announcement that it has received Health Canada approval to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine prompted outrage at the provincial legislature Thursday.
-
Vancouver lawyer disbarred for ignoring 'objectively suspicious' circumstances in real estate transactions
An elderly Vancouver lawyer has been disbarred by the Law Society of B.C. and ordered to pay more than $10,000 for misconduct during more than a dozen real estate transactions that could have facilitated money laundering.
-
The tiny fish creating big problems in B.C. waterways
They’re a popular fish for aquariums, but they’ve become a growing problem in the wild. Unwanted goldfish, illegally dumped in B.C. waterways, are threatening native species and there are calls for the province to take action.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on feds to stop E&N rail revival
Another First Nation on Vancouver Island is calling on the feds to halt plans for restoring a local rail line.
-
'Thought he was going to drive into us': RCMP cleared after driver injured fleeing police in Courtenay
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has cleared the RCMP of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured while fleeing from police in Courtenay.
-
B.C. First Nation issues '26 Calls for Truth and Justice' after children's graves discovered at residential school site
The Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island is calling on the provincial and federal governments, as well as several church organizations, to help address historic wrongs carried out at a residential school in Port Alberni.