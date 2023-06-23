More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
Late in 2021, the Clean Environment Commission (CEC) was tasked by the provincial government with conducting a technical review and holding public hearings about a sand extraction project in the RM of Springfield, which would be done by CanWhite Sand Corporation, now renamed to Sio Silica.
Sio Silica is looking to extract the silica sand and process it in a new facility near Vivian, Man. The Alberta-based company wants to build roughly 1,200 wells over four years to extract the sand – which can be used to create a variety of products including solar panels and lithium-ion batteries.
Sio Silica is wanting to work in the region for 24 years.
READ MORE: Dozens protest outside closed meeting over contentious silica project in Manitoba
In the more than 100-page report, the CEC looked at all topics from how the sand extraction project would work to how it would impact the water, air, and residents in the area.
"The commission advises that significant conditions be required for the project to proceed," the CEC said in the report.
"The commission does not have sufficient confidence that the level of risk posed to an essential source of drinking water for the region has been adequately defined."
As part of the report, the CEC included eight recommendations that should be completed before any steps are taken to start the sand extraction project.
"The commission considers that the mining approach proposed by Sio Silica does have merit if the risks posed to the quality of water in the affected aquifers can be better defined and the management of those risks can be adequately addressed."
The first recommendation is for the province to seek legal advice about the project. The second recommendation says if the project does happen, Sio Silica should take a "step-wise" approach to ensure no significant adverse effects occur.
The CEC also recommends the province's Environment and Climate Minister appoint a project monitoring committee, a detailed mining plan is created and shared, the water-treatment process is demonstrated, extraction is compliant with engineering limits, a risk assessment plan is carried out to determine worst-case scenarios and an effects assessment be shared for the full 24-year project.
Now that the CEC's report has been completed, the decision is left up to Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein and the Manitoba government.
"The process will take as long as the process takes," Klein said at a news conference Friday. "There are several steps that are required under the Environmental Licensing Act and each one of those will be done before any decision is made. Time is not the issue, the process is the issue."
Klein said he has read the report and was also briefed on it, calling it a "very fair and reasonable report."
Klein said all recommendations will be considered during the licensing process.
"We will move at the pace that our environmental experts and our committee people need to move at. No decision will be made unless the entire process is completed thoroughly."
In an emailed statement to CTV News, Sio Silica said it thanks the commission for the time and commitment that went into the report.
"(We are) pleased to move forward with our project as it progresses to the next steps with the Environmental Approvals Branch," the statement said.
"Sio Silica is committed to continual research, data analysis, operational improvements, environmental monitoring and partnerships with Manitoba companies that can help us achieve our vision of being the world's most environmentally friendly producer of high purity silica while protecting the environment for generations to come."
The entire report can be read here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'ABC sex cards' distribution, disappointed with suspension from Sask. schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students. On Friday the organization apologized and said it was not contacted before the decision was made.
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Saskatoon SPCA ask for public’s help after puppies dropped off on doorstep
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for help after several puppies were dropped off on their doorstep.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Woman arrested after 5-hour standoff with police in central Edmonton
Patrol units, tactical officers and an armoured vehicle surrounded a house in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton Thursday night while police negotiated with a woman inside.
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
Calgary
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Calgary Flames name Lambert, Savard assistant coaches to Ryan Huska
The Calgary Flames have hired Dan Lambert and Marc Savard to be assistants to new head coach Ryan Huska.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
-
Youth arrested after hitting Kamloops cop in head with skateboard, smashing windshield: RCMP
A youth was arrested after allegedly striking a Kamloops police officer in the head with a skateboard and smashing in their vehicle’s windshield Thursday night.
-
Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey, B.C., killing
Member of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal says the shooting death of a religious leader in the parking lot of a British Columbia temple has prompted a meeting with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and members of the Sikh Liberal caucus.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
-
BC Ferries warns of cancellations over the summer
BC Ferries is warning the public to brace for ferry cancellations this summer due to staff shortages.