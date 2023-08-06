More Liquor Marts shut down as labour dispute continues

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is shutting down more Liquor Mart locations as its dispute with union workers continues.

Another seven stores will be closed until further notice Monday morning, joining the 11 locations shut down earlier this weekend, and the six Liquor mart Express locations in Winnipeg grocery stores closed last week.

Three additional Winnipeg locations in Fort Garry, Park West, and Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre will be closed Monday, as well as the Liquor Marts in Carmen, Morden, Portage la Prairie East, and Swan River.

Job actions began July 19, when MGEU members working at Manitoba Liquor Marts walked out after being without a collective agreement for more than a year. Walkouts have also taken place at the MBLL distribution centre and employees have been refusing overtime.

MBLL has closed a total of 24 Liquor Mart locations across the province, nearly half of its stores.