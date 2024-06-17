More than 14,000 speeding tickets issued in Winnipeg construction zone

Winnipeg police have caught a significant number of drivers speeding through a construction zone since they took over enforcement earlier this year.

Police have been monitoring a construction zone at St. Mary’s Road and the south Perimeter Highway since March 15. In the first months since enforcement started, 14,183 tickets were issued through photo enforcement from March 15 to April 30.

Of the tickets issued, 7,342 were issued during the first two weeks, an average of 489 per day. The numbers dropped to 4,759 from April 1 to 15, and from April 16 to 30, 2,082 tickets were issued.

“The statistics demonstrate a clear need for enforcement. The reality is that police cannot be everywhere, so photo enforcement is one of our tools to assist in this regard,” a WPS spokesperson said in a statement.

Police added the highest speed reported was 76 km/h over the limit which resulted in a $2,040 fine.

The zone is where workers are building an interchange at the Perimeter and St. Mary's Road. The reduced speed limit is 80 km/h, unless otherwise posted, and speed fines double in construction zones.

More to come.