More than 20 rats left outside Winnipeg Humane Society

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is asking the public for donations and supplies after more than 20 rats were dropped off outside the building.

According to communications director Carly Peters, the rodents were found by the WHS intake team in two boxes.

“One box was mostly males, and then the other box was mostly females,” Peters said. “We're looking at about 22 rats currently in our care.”

Peters said it’s not clear where the rats came from, since they didn’t arrive with a note or any additional information.

While Peters said it’s not uncommon for animals to be left on the WHS’ doorstep, they don’t often get smaller critters like rodents.

Now that the rats have been taken in, Peters said their health will be assessed and they’ll determine whether they require any further medical care. Then, some will be taken into foster homes while others will be put up for adoption on the WHS website.

“As long as they're all in good health, which they seem to be,” Peters said.

In the meantime, the WHS is asking the public for donations to accommodate the new guests.

“Cages are the number one priority,” said Peters. “We would like to give them more space.

“We also could use food,” Peters continued. “And any sort of other accessories like water bottles for the cages or chews and toys, things like that.”

The WHS also asked people who feel the need to surrender their pets do so during shelter hours.

“You know, there's always the worry of other animals, it’s just for their own safety,” she said. “And of course, as the weather is getting colder, temperatures are dipping overnight … we would always love it if people would give us a call before they decide to drop animals off outside hours, see what we can do to help them.”