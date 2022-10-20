More than 400 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, nine new deaths reported: weekly report

The Manitoba government is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in its weekly surveillance report.

The report, released on Thursday, revealed 402 COVID-19 cases were reported between Oct. 9 and 15, an increase from 341 in the previous week.

The province said there was a slight increase in the number of lab tests performed, with an average of 304 tests done each day, compared to 284 tests in the previous week.

The test positivity rate has increased by five per cent, from 24.1 per in the previous week to 29.6 per cent this week.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have spiked since last week’s report. A total of 103 people were hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infections, including 14 people in intensive care. In the previous report, 73 people, including 14 in ICU, were hospitalized.

The report showed six new deaths related to COVID-19 during the week. Since the pandemic started, 2,199 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the last report. The province previously said COVID-19 deaths are counted as they come in, and there are deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are confirmed, but occurred earlier in the year.

As of Oct. 15, 78 per cent of Manitobans have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 18 per cent have received at least one dose in the past six months.

The wastewater surveillance data is also showing “increased activity of COVID-19” as of Oct. 13.