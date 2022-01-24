More than 700 people in hospital with COVID-19, 23 deaths reported since Friday

Hospital shots

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island