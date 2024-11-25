Mounties looking for missing car in connection with suspicious death
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing car connected to an investigation into human remains discovered north of Winnipeg.
The remains were found near a home in the RM of Rockwood off Highway 7 on Thursday.
Mounties said in the aftermath of the discovery, officers with the forensic identification services, search and rescue, and major crime services, along with a forensic anthropology team, searched the property where the body was found.
While no further details have been released about the remains, such as the identity or cause of death, RCMP said the death is considered suspicious.
Investigators believe a car – a gray 2007 Saturn Ion with Manitoba license plate HGL 773 – may have been removed from the property sometime in the last month. The RCMP is now asking the public’s help to find the missing car.
Anyone with information about the death or the missing car is asked to call RCMP at 204-467-5591 or report it to Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more details.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists
After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.
BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he would sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Mexico and Canada.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Regina
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
'You abused their trust': Crown cross examines accused as Manz trial enters final scheduled week
Ruben Manz faced questions from the prosecution Monday as his sexual assault trial enters the final week of scheduled proceedings.
Regina commits to clearing all 'high priority roads' of snow by Tuesday morning
Following a second significant dump of snow in less than a week, the City of Regina says it plans to have all high priority roadways cleared by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon roadways manager says $20 million price tag for full-city snow clearing not yet justified
The City of Saskatoon has chosen not to activate its roadways emergency response plan despite a weekend of heavy snowfall reaching the 25-centimetre threshold.
Sask. RCMP seize 'Scream Mask,' illicit items following high-speed chase
Four people are facing a long list of charges after allegedly fleeing from Loon Lake RCMP and leading officers on an extended high-speed chase.
Sask. NDP takes aim at premier over Shercom deal
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is again taking aim at the province for its dealings with a Saskatoon-based tire recycling plant, Shercom.
Edmonton
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
'Be vigilant': 24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation
The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.
Former Alberta teacher pleads not guilty in second child sexual assault case
A former Alberta teacher has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference in three separate incidents involving children.
Calgary
Calgary's Green Line discussions focus on alignment
Premier Danielle Smith says she is continuing to meet with Mayor Jyoti Gondek about Calgary's Green Line project and her government remains committed to bringing the line all the way to Seton.
Man found dead in Pine Creek identified; police ask public for help in investigation
Calgary police are turning to the public for help in their investigation into the death of a man in Pine Creek late last week.
Alberta seeks to 'de-risk' oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory
Alberta's government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase the province's oil and gas export volumes to the United States.
Toronto
Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Ottawa
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
Transit Commission passes smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors
The City of Ottawa's Transit Commission has approved the 2025 draft transit budget and has voted in favour of a smaller, but still significant, fare hike for seniors.
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
Cases at Quebec's housing tribunal are dragging on, can take 'years' to solve
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) is frequently a last resort for tenants and landlords trying to resolve an issue. These days, getting in front of a judge can be a difficult task and lawyers say a case can take years to sort out.
Quebec has highest rate in Canada of people under 25 diagnosed with ADHD
According to the province’s Public Health Ministry, Quebec has the highest rate in the country of people under the age of 25 diagnosed with ADHD.
Trial begins for Quebec man who allegedly stole car, leading to police chase and 2 injuries
A 21-year-old man is accused of stealing a car and fleeing from police, leading to a pursuit that changed two senior's lives forever when they were hit.
Atlantic
Man charged with unsafe storage of a firearm in Tyson MacDonald homicide: RCMP
A 61-year-old man is facing unsafe storage charges in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on P.E.I., last December.
Maritime organizations offer help amid rising need on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
The International Day for the Elimination for Violence against Women kicked off 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence on Monday.
Vancouver
Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into police vehicle in B.C.
Mounties say a suspected impaired driver was arrested over the weekend after crashing his SUV into an unmarked police vehicle on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Kelowna
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
N.L.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury, Ont., magic mushroom store sells illegal product as a form of protest
There's a new store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets called Shroomyz, selling an illegal product: magic mushrooms.
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
Barrie
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milnes, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
Fire causes significant damage at Tiny Township cottage
Fire crews battled flames and thick smoke shooting from a seasonal home in Tiny Township on Monday.
Kitchener
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo
Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.
London
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet. The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Christmas tax break will be 'challenging' for small businesses, says gift shop owner
Tom Fincher is all for a tax break for consumers but implementing the GST tax break announced by the federal government last week at his till will be easier said than done.