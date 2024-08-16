Much of Manitoba under air quality advisory

Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) air quality alert, the smoke is expected to reduce both air quality and visibility. It notes that air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and from hour to hour.

ECCC adds that heavy smoke conditions put everyone at risk, but especially seniors, pregnant people, those who smoke, infants, young kids, those who work outside and those with existing illnesses.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, Winnipeg’s air quality health index is at a two, which is low risk. However, it’s expected to reach 10 (high risk) by Friday night.

Currently, there are more than 70 active wildfires in Manitoba.

Staying safe from smoke

To stay safe, Juliette Mucha, president and CEO of Manitoba Lung Association, suggests keeping your windows closed, spending time indoors, staying hydrated and wearing a mask or respirator.

“There’s things that can be done to make sure everyone stays safe,” she said.

“Because you may not feel it immediately, you may actually feel it later on.”

Mucha added that it’s important to check in on those with respiratory issues, adding that those with existing illnesses should have their medications on hand and an emergency plan in place.

- With files from The Canadian Press.