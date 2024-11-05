WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Perimeter Highway for several hours

    A Winnipeg fire truck secures the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway on Nov. 5, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg fire truck secures the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway on Nov. 5, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning closed a section of the Perimeter Highway to traffic Tuesday morning.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place around 7 a.m. this morning due to icy roads. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

    The westbound lanes between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway have since reopened as sanding trucks have arrived at the scene.

    Police are urging drivers to remain cautious as the roads may be slippery.

