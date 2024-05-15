Multiple Manitoba musicians among Western Canadian Music Award nominees

The nominations for the Western Canadian Music Awards are out – and several Manitobans could bring home some hardware.

The annual awards, which celebrate the best musical talent in western Canada, will be presented at Breakout West in Saskatoon in late September.

Nominees includes musicians, producers, and writers spanning across the province’s rich and diverse music scene with William Prince, Boy Golden, Ariel Posen, and FONTINE leading the way.

Manitoba’s 2024 artistic award nominees are:

• BreakOut Artist of the Year: Boy Golden, Field Guide, Slow Leaves, William Prince

• Children’s Artist of the Year: Al Simmons, Micah!

• Country Artist of the Year: Don Amero

• Francophone Artist of the Year: Fire & Smoke

• Indigenous Artist of the Year: FONTINE

• Instrumental Artist of the Year: Apollo Suns

• Jazz Artist of the Year: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra

• Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year: KEN mode

• Producer of the Year: Lana Winterhalt

• Rap & Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Super Duty Tough Work

• Recording of the Year: Ariel Posen, Begonia, Boy Golden, William Prince

• Rock Artist of the Year: Ariel Posen, Kris Ulrich

• Roots Artist of the Year: FONTINE, William Prince

• Songwriter(s) of the Year:

Alexa Dirks, Matt Peters and Matthew Schellenberg for Begonia’s “Butterfly”

Liam Duncan for Boy Golden’s “For Jimmy”

Celeigh Cardinal, Dave Landreth and Joey Landreth for Cardinal’s “Light of the Moon”

William Prince for “Stand In The Joy”

Several others are also up for awards for their contributions to the music industry.

Manitoba’s industry award nominees are:

• Community Excellence Award: Good + Plenty Collective, West End Cultural Centre, Women in Music Canada

• Excellence in Visual Design: Roberta Landreth

• Impact in Artist Development: Birthday Cake Media, Misfit Music MGMT, Paquin Artists Agency, West End Cultural Centre

• Impact in Live Music: Paquin Artists Agency, West End Cultural Centre

• Impact in Music Marketing: Birthday Cake Media, West End Cultural Centre

Breakout West is a four-day conference featuring a music festival, workshops, and other industry events. It takes place in Saskatoon from September 25 to 29.

The full list of nominees is available on Breakout West's website.