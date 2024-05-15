Multiple Manitoba musicians among Western Canadian Music Award nominees
The nominations for the Western Canadian Music Awards are out – and several Manitobans could bring home some hardware.
The annual awards, which celebrate the best musical talent in western Canada, will be presented at Breakout West in Saskatoon in late September.
Nominees includes musicians, producers, and writers spanning across the province’s rich and diverse music scene with William Prince, Boy Golden, Ariel Posen, and FONTINE leading the way.
Manitoba’s 2024 artistic award nominees are:
• BreakOut Artist of the Year: Boy Golden, Field Guide, Slow Leaves, William Prince
• Children’s Artist of the Year: Al Simmons, Micah!
• Country Artist of the Year: Don Amero
• Francophone Artist of the Year: Fire & Smoke
• Indigenous Artist of the Year: FONTINE
• Instrumental Artist of the Year: Apollo Suns
• Jazz Artist of the Year: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra
• Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year: KEN mode
• Producer of the Year: Lana Winterhalt
• Rap & Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Super Duty Tough Work
• Recording of the Year: Ariel Posen, Begonia, Boy Golden, William Prince
• Rock Artist of the Year: Ariel Posen, Kris Ulrich
• Roots Artist of the Year: FONTINE, William Prince
• Songwriter(s) of the Year:
- Alexa Dirks, Matt Peters and Matthew Schellenberg for Begonia’s “Butterfly”
- Liam Duncan for Boy Golden’s “For Jimmy”
- Celeigh Cardinal, Dave Landreth and Joey Landreth for Cardinal’s “Light of the Moon”
- William Prince for “Stand In The Joy”
Several others are also up for awards for their contributions to the music industry.
Manitoba’s industry award nominees are:
• Community Excellence Award: Good + Plenty Collective, West End Cultural Centre, Women in Music Canada
• Excellence in Visual Design: Roberta Landreth
• Impact in Artist Development: Birthday Cake Media, Misfit Music MGMT, Paquin Artists Agency, West End Cultural Centre
• Impact in Live Music: Paquin Artists Agency, West End Cultural Centre
• Impact in Music Marketing: Birthday Cake Media, West End Cultural Centre
Breakout West is a four-day conference featuring a music festival, workshops, and other industry events. It takes place in Saskatoon from September 25 to 29.
The full list of nominees is available on Breakout West's website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires burning in Canada
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Canada sanctions four Israeli 'extremist settlers' accused of attacking Palestinians
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is imposing sanctions on Israelis she accuses of 'extremist settler violence' in the West Bank, three months after pledging to do so.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
-
Expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement on Sask. highways over the May Long Weekend
As fatal crashes in the province have nearly doubled when compared to last year – Saskatchewan RCMP are encouraging safe driving practices ahead of the May Long Weekend.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Saskatoon
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
-
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
Edmonton
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Oilers to start Pickard in Game 5 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
-
Black bear cub with 'severe neurological disease' euthanized in Banff
A black bear cub with signs of neurological disease was euthanized in Banff last week.
-
Best patio in Canada? Apparently it's in Banff
The patio at an Alberta bar nestled in the Rocky Mountains has been crowned as the best in all of Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million - police alleged on Thursday.
-
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa athlete heading to Paris Olympics in July: 'I'm so excited'
An Ottawa athlete has been named to team Canada for the Paris Olympics in July and will be competing in three canoe/kayak events.
Montreal
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
-
Quebec Energy Minister thinks gasoline taxes should be raised
Quebec Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon believes that gasoline taxes should be raised.
Atlantic
-
Spring precipitation, wildfire update for the Maritimes
Seasonal predictions for fire weather severity by Natural Resources Canada have the Maritimes forecast as near average for the next three months.
-
Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
Vancouver
-
2 men found dead in Surrey home in 'isolated incident' with no outstanding suspects, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have been called in after two men were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
-
'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Ontario sends 10 northern fire ranger crews to fight wildfires in Manitoba
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Barrie
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
-
Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end
Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge road reopens after dozer crash
A flatbed truck, carrying a bulldozer, hit a CP bridge in Cambridge on Thursday.
-
OPP release new information in alleged sexual assault at Fergus business
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
London
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
-
Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
-
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.