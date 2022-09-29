Murray denies sexual harassment claims, apologizes to Pembina Institute

Winnipeg's leading mayoral candidate is apologizing for his leadership style at a previous job, and denying recent sexual harassment allegations.

As initially reported by CBC, Glen Murray is being accused of sexually harassing employees while he was executive director at the Pembina Institute in 2017/2018. Murray says those accusations are false.

"Let me begin by saying in no uncertain terms that allegations reported in the media of sexual harassment are false," said Murray to a crowd of supporters at his campaign office Thursday afternoon.

Murray is also being accused of poor management and erratic behaviour while at the Pembina Institute, a Calgary-based clean energy think tank. He did acknowledge those concerns, saying it was an issue with his management style.

"I was hired to serve as executive director of the Pembina Institute. It was with a mandate to bring significant change and overhaul the organization," said Murray. "It's not uncommon when transitions like this begin, there is often reluctance and opposition in some parts of an organization amongst staff. Pembina was no different."

Murray added that it was also a time of great change in his personal life, which affected his job. "I allowed that pressure to spill over into my work life. I am sorry for this, and I take responsibility," he said.

He said the decision to leave the Pembina Institute was mutual.

"It became clear to the leadership team I served – and to me – that my leadership style, and the way I worked was not a good fit with the culture of the organization," said Murray.

Mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham said Winnipeg's next mayor needs to be better than this.

"Winnipeg is at a critical point in its future, the people of Winnipeg need confidence and certainty in their mayor," he said.

Gillingham said he thought of Winnipeg's 10,000 public service employees when he heard the news. He said whoever becomes the new mayor must look out for city workers.

"They need to have assurance that their workplace is safe. As mayor, I will most certainly make sure that they have an environment they can thrive in, that they can work in, and feel safe in," said Gillingham.

Murray said he is sorry for any stress and tension he caused while leading the Pembina Institute. He remains proud of the work he did there.

"I regret allowing my passion to deliver on my mandate to have clouded my managerial judgement," said Murray.

Winnipeggers go to the polls to choose their new mayor and city council on Wednesday, Oct. 26.