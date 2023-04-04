'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers.
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
Insp. Shawn Pike of the major crimes division said at 3 p.m. on Monday, staff at the Brady Landfill reported that a body had been found at an active area of the facility. The area was closed off and police responded, confirming a body had been found.
Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy. A family member told CTV News Beardy was a mother of four children.
A statement from the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) said Beardy was a member of the Lake St. Martin First Nation.
The body of Linda Mary Beardy (pictured), a mother of four from Lake St. Martin First Nation, was found on April 3, 2023, in the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg. (Source: Farrah Traverse)
“First Nations citizens continue to live with the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two spirit, and gender-diverse people," SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in the statement.
Police said Beardy had been living in Winnipeg recently, but was not considered to be a missing person prior to her body being found.
DEATH NOT CONNECTED TO ALLEGED SERIAL KILLER CASE: POLICE
This news comes amid ongoing calls to search the Brady Landfill and the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of four Indigenous women – Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman that Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.
Police believe all four women were killed by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
However, Pike said police do not believe this most recent discovery is related.
"I can confirm at this time we have no information to suggest that there are any other victims or that this investigation is related to any previous incidents," Pike said.
He said the entire Brady Landfill is on an operational pause as the police identification unit works at the scene. CTV News has found a police car blocking the road to Brady Landfill.
A Winnipeg police car is seen blocking the entrance to the Brady Landfill on April 4, 2023. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)
Pike said police do not believe Beardy's body had been in the landfill very long, based on the information investigators have found so far.
"In fact, from what I can tell from the information we are getting, is that from the time that these remains were left at or located at the Brady Landfill was probably a matter of a couple hours," he said.
Pike said he could not comment on the cause of death, but said the homicide unit is now investigating.
"If anyone feels they have any information, no matter how small, please reach out to us and give us a chance to follow up," he said.
'IT'S A DUMPING GROUND FOR PEOPLE THAT ARE KILLING OUR FIRST NATION WOMEN': GRAND CHIEF
Cambria Harris, the daughter of Morgan Harris, said she isn't surprised to learn another woman's remains were found at a landfill.
The remains of her mother as well as those of Marcedes Myran are believed to be somewhere in the Prairie Green Landfill.
Harris said she wants to see more done to protect Indigenous women.
''It breaks my heart because now lately it's a lot more mothers going missing, and this woman was a mother," she said. "Being a mother myself, my heart breaks."
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick is heading up the feasibility study to search the Prairie Green Landfill. She thinks other missing people could also be at Brady Landfill.
''Work has to be done at both landfills to look for our women that are missing," she said. "It's a dumping ground for people that are killing our First Nation women."
Merrick is calling for Prairie Green Landfill and Brady Landfill to be shut down and searched.
"It's time for the government to ensure that they be able to come to the table to sit at the table with First Nation leaders and to listen to us."
WE CANNOT BECOME NUMB TO THESE TRAGEDIES, WINNIPEG MAYOR SAYS
Daniels said the SCO had called for the Brady Landfill to be classified as an active crime scene in December.
"Only a few months later and we are hearing of one of our sacred women being located in this space. This is devastating news," Daniels said. "It is clear that so much more needs to be done to protect our women."
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said it is very concerning to hear police have found the body of another Indigenous woman in the landfill.
"We cannot become numb to these tragedies," he told reporters Tuesday. "Winnipeg certainly is not alone in dealing with situations like this, but we must take our own actions to ensure the health and safety of our citizens, especially Indigenous women and girls."
The Southern Chiefs' Organization said it is holding a community gathering space and a sacred fire Tuesday evening.
The federal government says it is in communication with the City of Winnipeg and the grand chief. It says it is working to address the root causes of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and two-spirit people.
There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.
Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Lithium levels in tap water drunk during pregnancy linked to higher chance of children being diagnosed with autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says
A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School
Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with ‘bladed weapon’
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.
Toronto
-
Toronto family found dead in river had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
This transit rider was attacked at a Toronto subway station in 2021. Now, he's telling his story
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary real estate agent's licences revoked for misleading customers and fraud
A Calgary real estate agent, who was suspended on suspicion of illegal activity more than two years ago, has now had their licences revoked by the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA).
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
-
Mâchurer investigation: Quebec ordered to pay Jean Charest $385,000
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has won his case against UPAC and the Quebec government, which will have to pay him $385,000, Radio-Canada reported Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Hydro Ottawa preparing for 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
Thousands on waitlist for childcare spaces in Waterloo region
The demand for child care is hitting new heights in Waterloo region with more than 7,200 children on a waitlist for licensed spaces.
Vancouver
-
Murder trial set to begin, nearly 6 years after teen's body found in B.C. park
The trial of the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. nearly six years ago is set to begin this week.
-
B.C. to become first province in Canada to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios
In what's being touted as a Canadian first, B.C. will introduce mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios throughout the province's health-care system.
-
SFU makes 'difficult' decision to end Canada's only NCAA football program
Canada's only NCAA varsity football program was discontinued Tuesday, according to an announcement from B.C.'s Simon Fraser University.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Cruise ship season to arrive in Victoria soon
Optimism is blooming this spring in B.C.'s capital, where the first cruise ship will dock on April 11.
-
'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.