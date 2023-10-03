Winnipeg

    • Nahanni Fontaine wins third consecutive term in St. Johns

    Nahanni Fontaine

    Nahanni Fontaine has captured a third provincial election win in the St. John’s constituency.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Fontaine the winner, grabbing 61.5 per cent of the vote with five of 16 polls reporting.

    Independent candidate Patrick Allard came in second..

    This will be Fontaine’s third consecutive term as MLA of the north Winnipeg riding, which has been an NDP stronghold since the ‘60s.

    She was proceeded by Gord Mackintosh, who served from 1993 to 2016, when he retired and did not seek re-election.

    Fontaine was elected in the 2016 provincial election, and re-elected in 2019 handily with 51 per cent of the votes.

    In 2017, she became the second woman to hold the position of official opposition house leader. She also served as the NDP’s critic for families.

    Fontaine is a member of the Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation.

