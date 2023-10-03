NDP's Jamie Moses re-elected in St. Vital

Voters in St. Vital have given Manitoba NDP candidate Jamie Moses a second term.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Moses the winner, grabbing 59.3 per cent of the vote with 12 out of 23 polls polls reporting.

He is trailed by Tory candidate Saima Aziz, a data analyst, professor and former school board trustee, who captured 31.2 per cent votes.

Liberal Peter Bastians, owner of a local restaurant chain, was in third as of Tuesday night with 9.6 per cent of the vote.

Moses, a long-time resident in the riding, was first elected in 2019, edging out incumbent Tory Colleen Mayer, who held the riding since 2016.

During his term, Moses also served as the NDP’s critic for advanced education and training.