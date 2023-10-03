Winnipeg

    • NDP's Jamie Moses re-elected in St. Vital

    Jamie Moses

    Voters in St. Vital have given Manitoba NDP candidate Jamie Moses a second term.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Moses the winner, grabbing 59.3 per cent of the vote with 12 out of 23 polls polls reporting.

    He is trailed by Tory candidate Saima Aziz, a data analyst, professor and former school board trustee, who captured 31.2 per cent votes.

    Liberal Peter Bastians, owner of a local restaurant chain, was in third as of Tuesday night with 9.6 per cent of the vote.

    Moses, a long-time resident in the riding, was first elected in 2019, edging out incumbent Tory Colleen Mayer, who held the riding since 2016.

    During his term, Moses also served as the NDP’s critic for advanced education and training.

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

