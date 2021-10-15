Nearly 30K direct care workers fully vaccinated: Shared Health

WINNIPEG -

The majority of direct care workers in Manitoba are fully vaccinated, according to Shared Health.

On Monday, it will be mandatory for front-line health care staff to have both COVID-19 vaccine doses or undergo routine testing. Of the 42,000 staff, physicians, and others with direct contact with patients, residents, clients or their environments, 29,707 have indicated they are fully vaccinated.

Shared Health said as of noon Friday, 26,220 of those reports had been validated, with the rest of the submissions still being confirmed.

“Over the past several weeks, the health system has been working to validate the vaccination status of all direct care workers, either through one-on-one discussions between individuals and their managers, an online portal, and – for those who consent – use of an automated validation process involving use of their personal health identification number,” said a Shared Health spokesperson.



In total, 31,508 workers have completed the disclosure process. Shared Health said 1,801 individuals have been identified as requiring testing. They work in a variety of roles and professions across the province.

Shared Health said staff who are not fully vaccinated will be required to have a current, valid negative test result prior to the start of their shift. They will be required to complete a self-administered rapid test, which in most cases will take place in the workplace.



It said testing is to be completed on the worker’s personal time, with negative results valid for up to 48 hours.

“In addition, all students completing a clinical placement that involves direct care are also required to be fully compliant with the public health orders,” said the spokesperson. “Our partners at the involved educational institutions are supporting validation of vaccination status, or – in some cases – rapid testing of students who are not fully vaccinated.”

Shared Health noted workers who are not fully vaccinated, or have not disclosed their vaccination status, and refuse to participate in regular rapid testing will be immediately placed on an unpaid leave of absence. It said no pension contributions will be submitted while they are on leave and they will not be permitted to access vacation, sick, stat or overtime banks.

Direct care workers will continue to receive reminders through the weekend to complete the online disclosure form.

Shared Health said it expects the number of validated fully vaccinated workers will continue to rise over the weekend and into the coming weeks. It said contingency plans are in place to ensure ongoing health services for Manitobans and to support efficient rapid testing for staff who need it.