Nearly 400 calls for CAA help amid winter storm, more expected as snow continue

It's been a busy past few days for CAA Manitoba with a winter storm bringing blowing snow to the province.

As of Saturday morning, CAA Manitoba said it had 394 calls on Friday, mostly for a tow or winch.

"We are expecting things to basically be on the same pace for the next few days as the winds and the snow continue, but as the temperatures drop, we should start seeing battery calls overtake tow/winch calls," Elisha Dacey, communications manager for CAA Manitoba, said in an email to CTV News.

"Now is the time to plug in your vehicles overnight."

The snow storm, which hit southern parts of the province around Wednesday, forced road closures and bus and school cancellations in Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, more snow is expected throughout the weekend, with temperatures taking a dip in the coming days.