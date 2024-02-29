Neil Young performing in Winnipeg this summer

Neil Young is returning to Winnipeg this summer.

On Thursday, Live Nation Canada announced that Young and Crazy Horse are taking the Love Earth Tour to Winnipeg’s Blue Cross Park on July 17.

Tickets for the show will be available beginning with a Neil Young Archives presale on March 4 at 9 a.m. CT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale which begins at 10 a.m. on March 7 on the Live Nation website.

The Love Earth Tour features music from Young and Crazy Horse’s long relationship as they are set to release a joint album in April.

The concert is Young's first in Winnipeg since 2019.