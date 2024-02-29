WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Neil Young performing in Winnipeg this summer

    Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Ind. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Ind. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
    Share

    Neil Young is returning to Winnipeg this summer.

    On Thursday, Live Nation Canada announced that Young and Crazy Horse are taking the Love Earth Tour to Winnipeg’s Blue Cross Park on July 17.

    Tickets for the show will be available beginning with a Neil Young Archives presale on March 4 at 9 a.m. CT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale which begins at 10 a.m. on March 7 on the Live Nation website.

    The Love Earth Tour features music from Young and Crazy Horse’s long relationship as they are set to release a joint album in April.

    The concert is Young's first in Winnipeg since 2019.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News