Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks now closed for the season

The Forks river trail not opened

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island