

CTV Winnipeg





A wildlife rehabilitation charity is reminding people that nesting geese should be left alone – even if they’re found in seemingly dangerous locations.

On Sunday the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre posted a photo of a goose nesting in a planter in a parking lot, writing that over the past week it’s received a number of calls regarding nesting geese found in odd locations.

They advise people to leave the geese alone to have their goslings, and note the animals often nest on roofs, parking lots, as well as planters.

Geese don’t need to be near water and goslings can jump from several stories without injury.

The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre reminds people that geese are federally protected animals and disturbing them or their eggs is not permitted.

Anyone with concerns or questions about injured or orphaned wildlife is asked to call 204-878-3740.